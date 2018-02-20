Student fighting for life after taking five bullets to save 20 students in Florida shooting

A 15-year-old Florida high school student is being hailed a hero after he took five bullets, sacrificing himself to save 20 other students during last week's deadly shooting.

Last Thursday, alleged gunman, 19-year-old Nikolas Cruz opened fire on students and teachers evacuating Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School after a fire alarm was pulled.

Seventeen people died, and at least a dozen others were injured.

As 15-year-old Anthony Borges recovers from his injuries, his heroic story has come to light.

Broward Sheriff visiting 15-year-old Anthony Borges in hospital. Source: Twitter: Broward Sheriff

A GoFundMe Page, set up to help with the cost of his recovery, details how Anthony was attempting to close and lock the door to a classroom when he was shot in both legs.

One bullet also went through his back, and his upper left thigh bone was shattered.

"He has a long road of recovery ahead of him but he is alive and stable," the page reads.

Yesterday the Broward Sheriff's Office confirmed the fundraising page was legitimate after the Sheriff paid a visit to Anthony in the hospital.

More than $215,000 (USD) has been donated by 6,473 people in just four days.

Anthony's friend Carlos Rodriguez told ABC's Good Morning America that the two were in Building 12 when the shooting began.

"None of us knew what to do. So, [Anthony] took the initiative to just save his other classmates," said Carlos.

He said Anthony ushered the students to a classroom and was the last to go inside, standing his ground in the doorway acting as a human shield.

Anthony's father, Royer Borges told ABC News his son called him after the shooting.

"He just called me and says, 'Dad, somebody shot me in the back and my leg too'."

"He's my hero," said Mr Borges.

According to the Miami Herald, four shooting victims are still being treated at area hospitals.