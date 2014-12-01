TODAY |

Student fighting for life after being shot by classmate at Arkansas school

Source:  Associated Press

A 15-year-old student shot and seriously injured another student at an Arkansas junior high school today and he has been detained in a juvenile detention facility, authorities said.

United States police car.

The shooting happened at Watson Chapel Junior High School as students were switching classes at about 10am, Pine Bluff Police Chief Kelvin Sergeant said. The school is in the city of Pine Bluff, 65 kilometres southeast of Little Rock.

One 15-year-old boy shot another 15-year-old boy, prompting a lockdown. The shooter then ran away but was found in a nearby neighbourhood by a tracking dog, Sergeant said.

The wounded boy was airlifted to a Little Rock hospital where he was “in very serious condition,” Sergeant said.

“We don’t have a definite motive right now as to why the incident occurred,” Sergeant said. “However we do believe this was a targeted incident as opposed to a random incident.”

The suspected shooter was taken to a juvenile detention centre and prosecutors have not yet decided whether charges will be filed in juvenile or adult court, officials said. His name was not released because of his age.

It was scheduled to be Watson Chapel's first day back for on-site learning in several weeks after winter weather and water issues closed the facility.

