Student arrested after person killed in shooting at high school in Los Angeles

Associated Press
Authorities have confirmed a student gunman opened fire at a Southern California high school, leaving one female dead and several others injured before he was taken into custody.

The shooting was at Saugus High School in the city of Santa Clarita, about 48 kilometres northwest of downtown Los Angeles.

Freshman Rosie Rodriguez said she was walking up the library stairs when she heard noises that “sounded like balloons” popping. She realised they were gunshots when she saw other students running.

Still carrying a backpack laden with books, she ran across the street to a home, where a person she didn’t know gave shelter to her and about 10 other students.

“I just heard a lot of kids crying. We were scared,” Rodriguez said.

On a normal day, she said, Saugus High School felt very safe.

“We never really thought this would happen in our school,” she said.

Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital tweeted that one female patient was dead, two males were in critical condition and one male was in good condition.

It was unclear if there were any others injured. Initial reports fluctuated as high as six.

Sheriff’s deputies swarmed the campus 50 kilometres northwest of downtown Los Angeles.

Saugus High School and other schools in the area were locked down.

People are lead out of Saugus High School after reports of a shooting Source: Associated Press
