Strong winds whipping up new threat as California wildfires continue to rage

Associated Press
Firefighters struggling to contain destructive Northern California wildfires found themselves facing a new blaze that erupted today and drove through a rural area near a national forest.

About 60 homes in an old ranching and farming area near Covelo, north of San Francisco, were ordered evacuated as the blaze erupted late in the afternoon.

Gusty winds quickly drove it through about a square mile of brush and grasslands, oak, pine and timber near Mendocino National Forest, Mendocino County Undersheriff Matthew Kendall said.

"We're advised that the fire was threatening structures," he said.

However, there were no immediate reports of homes being burned.

Firefighting aircraft were called in but it was unclear when they might arrive because many already were engaged in other fires, Kendall said.

Some 64 kilometres to the south, twin fires straddling Mendocino and Lake counties have destroyed at least seven homes and threatened an estimated 12,000 more, fire officials said.

Jessyca Lytle fled a fast-moving Northern California wildfire in 2015 that spared her property but destroyed her mother's memorabilia-filled home in rural and rugged Lake County.

Less than three years later, Lytle found herself listening to scanner traffic Tuesday and fire-proofing her mother's new home as another wildfire advanced.

"Honestly, what I'm thinking right now is I just want this to end," Lytle said, adding that she was "exhausted in every way possible — physically, emotionally, all of that."

Derek Hawthorne, a firefighter and spokesman for the fire crews, said the hot weather was not ideal but the wind was on their side where he was in the city of Upper Lake.

"It's blowing into the fire, and it's kind of blowing it back on itself," he said.

To the east in Sutter County, a fire that erupted today had torched about four square kilometres of grassland but no homes were evacuated, state fire spokesman Scott McLean said.

Elsewhere, the Carr Fire had burned 965 homes and killed six people in and around Redding. Another 413 outbuildings were also destroyed, and the blaze is now the seventh most destructive wildfire in California history, fire officials said.

The fire has burned more than 457 square kilometres and is 30 per cent contained.

Two major fires could now combine as one. Source: US ABC
Man tells NSW court he didn't plan on killing wife but when she 'kicked him in the teeth' it set him off

AAP
A Sydney man accused of murdering his wife told a forensic psychiatrist he hadn't "planned to kill her" but when they were arguing about her alleged affair and she kicked him in the teeth, it set him "off", a jury has heard.

Warren Francis Rogers, 70, has pled not guilty to the murder but guilty to the manslaughter of his wife of four decades, Anne Rogers, in their Milperra home in September 2016.

In the NSW Supreme Court today, crown prosecutor Nanette Williams called forensic psychiatrist Dr Adam Martin to give evidence about his interview with Rogers in custody in August 2017.

Dr Martin said Rogers told him he had confronted Ms Rogers about her affair with childhood friend Jeff Langham, saying: "How can you do this? You've broken my heart, wrecked our marriage" and a fight broke out, during which she was smothered.

Rogers said his wife kicked him twice in the shoulder and head and one of his teeth broke.

"The kick to the head was what set me off," he is said to have told the psychiatrist.

Dr Martin said Rogers "denied having planned to kill her and said that he planned to plead guilty to manslaughter because it wasn't premeditated".

Defence barrister Richard Pontello has asked the jury to consider the defence of substantial impairment by abnormality of mind, as Rogers became "very depressed" after learning of the extramarital relationship.

Dr Martin said there was "not much objective evidence to demonstrate that he was significantly impaired by a mental health condition up until the alleged offending".

"My view is that the actions were deliberate and purposeful," Dr Martin said.

"I don't think there's much evidence to say that he completely lost control."

The trial continues before Justice Julia Lonergan.

Source: istock.com
Australia's dry July the second-hottest on record

AAP
If Australians found themselves reaching for the winter woollies a little less this year, it's probably because July's average maximum temperature was the second-warmest on record.

Across Australia, the mean maximum temperature was 2.22 degrees Celsius above the average but below last year's record of 2.63C above the average.

Bureau of Meteorology climatologist Ian Barnes-Keoghan says Australia's daytime maximum temperatures were warm across the majority of mainland Australia during July.

"Really it was only Tasmania that wasn't in the top 10 (of records)," Mr Barnes- Keoghan said today.

Western Australia, the Northern Territory and South Australia all recorded average maximum temperatures 2.3C or higher above the average.

New South Wales experienced mean maximum temperatures 2.23C above the average, with Queensland and Victoria recording mean maximum temperatures 1.99C and 1.18C above the average respectively.

The hottest day for July was recorded in Western Australia's north at Kalumburu with a maximum temperature of 38.5C.

Perisher Valley in NSW recorded the coldest night with the mercury dropping to minus 12.1C.

July was also the driest nationwide since 2002 with below average rainfall recorded in all states and territories except Tasmania.

Mr Barnes-Keoghan said the low rainfall continued the dry period seen across much of Australia.

"(It's been) quite a dry start to the year and quite a dry start especially to the southern wet season," Mr Barnes-Keoghan said.

Tasmania was hit by several strong cold fronts and recorded its eighth highest July rainfall, up 47 per cent on the average with 233.4 mm falling.

The Northern Territory experienced the lowest rainfall nationally with just 0.2mm falling in the gauge, 98 per cent lower than its average rainfall for July.

Mr Barnes-Keoghan said August and September will continue to be drier and warmer than average.

Tourist have been able to scale the Outback rock since the 1960s.
Source: 1 NEWS
