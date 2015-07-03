Strong magnitude-5.6 earthquake strikes off coast of Tokyo, Japan

A strong magnitude-5.6 earthquake has been widely felt in the Japanese capital of Tokyo today.

The quake quake struck at a depth of 60km off the southeast coast of the Chiba Prefecture, SNA Japan reported, about 9.11am local time (12.11pm NZT).

Melanie Brock, an Australian living in Tokyo, tweeted that it was "a jolting quake" and that it was a "bloody awful start to a Monday morning".

SNA Japan said the quake was significant, but was unlikely to have caused serious damage.