Strong gusts topple Trump's US-Mexico border wall

Source:  Associated Press

Strong winds gusting across Southern California have toppled several panels of a new barrier being installed along the US-Mexico border, a newspaper reported.

Several panels toppled in strong winds whipping Southern California. Source: KSWT

The US Border Patrol said the panels fell into Mexican territory Wednesday about 161 kilometres east of San Diego where the border separates the US city of Calexico and the Mexican city of Mexicali, the San Diego Union-Tribune reported.

The 9.1-metre panels had just been anchored in concrete that had not yet set when the gusts hit, the newspaper said.

The panels fell onto a road.

“Luckily, Mexican authorities responded quickly and were able to divert traffic from the nearby street,” said US Border Patrol Agent Carlos Pitones.

US Customs and Border Protection was working to retrieve the panels from Mexico, the Union-Tribune said.

