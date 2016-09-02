Strong earthquake shakes Indonesia's Sulawesi Island

A strong, shallow earthquake's rattled Indonesia's central Sulawesi province.

Source: 1 NEWS

There were no immediate reports of serious damage or casualties, and no immediate tsunami warning.

The US Geological Survey said the quake had a magnitude of 6.6 and was centred near the city of Poso at a depth of 9.4 kilometres.

Imam Faturrachman, a scientist with Indonesia's Meteorology and Geophysics Agency, said the land-based quake did not have the potential to cause a tsunami.

El Shinta radio reported that residents ran from their homes in panic.