Strong earthquake shakes Indonesia's Sulawesi Island

Associated Press

A strong, shallow earthquake's rattled Indonesia's central Sulawesi province.

Bill Martin was at the Te Aroroa Holiday Park saying there has been two ‘reasonable aftershocks’ since the quake.

There were no immediate reports of serious damage or casualties, and no immediate tsunami warning.

The US Geological Survey said the quake had a magnitude of 6.6 and was centred near the city of Poso at a depth of 9.4 kilometres.

Imam Faturrachman, a scientist with Indonesia's Meteorology and Geophysics Agency, said the land-based quake did not have the potential to cause a tsunami.

El Shinta radio reported that residents ran from their homes in panic.

Indonesia is prone to earthquakes and volcanic eruptions due to its location on the Pacific "Ring of Fire."

