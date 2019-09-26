Strong earthquake shakes Indonesia, causing tsunami panic

A strong inland earthquake struck eastern Indonesia today, causing people to flee to higher ground in panic. There was no immediate report of major damage or casualties.

The US Geological Survey said the magnitude 6.5 quake was centered 37 kilometres northeast of Ambon, the capital of Maluku province at a depth of 29 kilometres.

Rahmat Triyono, the head of Indonesia's earthquake and tsunami centre, said the inland earthquake did not have the potential to cause a tsunami, but witnesses told television stations that panicked people along coastal areas ran to higher ground anyway.

The national disaster mitigation agency said authorities are still gathering information about damage or injuries in affected areas.

Indonesia, home to nearly 270 million people, is prone to earthquakes and volcanic eruptions due to its location along the Ring of Fire, the string of seismic faults encircling the Pacific Ocean.