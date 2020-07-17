TODAY |

Strong 6.9 magnitude earthquake strikes off coast of Papua New Guinea

Source: 

Assessment teams have been deployed in Papua New Guinea after a magnitude 6.9 magnitude earthquake this afternoon.

A magnitude 6.9 earthquake struck off PNG's east coast. Source: US Geological Survey.

An earlier tsunami warning for the country's northern coast has now been lifted.

The quake struck at a depth of 85 kilometres, not far from the town of Wau in the rugged interior of the mainland.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Centre had earlier said hazardous waves were possible within 300 kilometres of the epicentre, which would include the city of Lae.

People spoken to by RNZ Pacific have said the quake was very strong, but there are no reports of damage yet.

The quake, which was initally measured by the US Geological Survey as magnitude 7-point-3, was widely felt in PNG's capital Port Moresby.

Its epicentre is about two-hundred kilometres north of Moresby, and even closer to the country's second biggest city of Lae in Morobe Province.

rnz.co.nz

World
Pacific Islands
Natural Disasters
