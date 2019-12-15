Strong 6.9 earthquake rocks the Phillippines' Davao City

A strong earthquake jolted the southern Philippines on Sunday, prompting people to rush out of shopping malls, houses and other buildings in panic.

Waves jump from a swimming pool in Davao City in the Phillippines following a magnitude-6.9 earthquake on December 15, 2019. Source: DaryonoBMKG/Twitter

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said the 6.9-magnitude quake struck an area about 6km northwest of Padada town in Davao del Sur province.

The quake was set off by movement in a local fault at a depth of 30 kilometers.

Officials did not immediately report any major damage or injuries.

Video posted online showed water moving violently in swimming pools and hanging lights swaying.

Others showed power lines arcing and tower cranes knocking into buildings under construction.

The Davao region has been hit by successive earthquakes in recent months, causing deaths and injuries and damaging houses, hotels, malls and hospitals.