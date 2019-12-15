TODAY |

Strong 6.9 earthquake rocks the Phillippines' Davao City

Source:  Associated Press | 1 NEWS

A strong earthquake jolted the southern Philippines on Sunday, prompting people to rush out of shopping malls, houses and other buildings in panic.

Waves jump from a swimming pool in Davao City in the Phillippines following a magnitude-6.9 earthquake on December 15, 2019. Source: DaryonoBMKG/Twitter

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said the 6.9-magnitude quake struck an area about 6km northwest of Padada town in Davao del Sur province.

The quake was set off by movement in a local fault at a depth of 30 kilometers.

Officials did not immediately report any major damage or injuries.

Video posted online showed water moving violently in swimming pools and hanging lights swaying.

Others showed power lines arcing and tower cranes knocking into buildings under construction.

The Davao region has been hit by successive earthquakes in recent months, causing deaths and injuries and damaging houses, hotels, malls and hospitals.

The Philippine archipelago lies on the so-called Pacific “Ring of fire,” an arc of faults around the Pacific Ocean where most of the world's earthquakes occur.

World
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Location of second New Zealand Taco Bell outlet revealed
2
National Party wants to impose fines on cyclists who refuse to use cycleways
3
Tennessee pastor faces 38 years prison in child sex abuse sentence
4
Sixteenth victim of Whakaari/White Island tragedy dies in Australia
5
Green Party condemns My Food Bag for beneficiaries
MORE FROM
World
MORE

New Zealand provides $1 million to fight measles in Pacific

The Queen seeks digital maverick to manage 'presence in the public eye'

Tennessee pastor faces 38 years prison in child sex abuse sentence

Former president of Sudan, Omar al-Bashir, sentenced to 2 years for corruption, money-laundering