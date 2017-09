A 6.4 magnitude earthquake struck Vanuatu this morning, the US Geological Survey says.

The quake struck 85km NNW of Isangel, Vanuatu at a depth of 200.2km just after 8am.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Centre says there is no tsunami threat following the earthquake.