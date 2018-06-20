 

Stroller with baby in it picked up and thrown at a wall during domestic in Sydney

AAP

A man is being questioned after a stroller with a baby in it was picked up and thrown during a domestic violence incident in Sydney's west.

Mother walking with baby in a stroller on bright sunny spring day

Baby stroller generic.

Source: istock.com

Emergency services were called to a home in Hebersham about 2.30pm following reports a man and woman were fighting.

It's alleged the 21-year-old man picked up the stroller with the five-month-old inside and threw it before leaving the house.

Paramedics treated the boy at the scene before taking him to The Children's Hospital at Westmead.

The man was arrested nearby.

