Stroller with baby in it picked up and thrown at a wall during domestic in Sydney

A man is being questioned after a stroller with a baby in it was picked up and thrown during a domestic violence incident in Sydney's west.
Emergency services were called to a home in Hebersham about 2.30pm following reports a man and woman were fighting.
It's alleged the 21-year-old man picked up the stroller with the five-month-old inside and threw it before leaving the house.
Paramedics treated the boy at the scene before taking him to The Children's Hospital at Westmead.
The man was arrested nearby.
