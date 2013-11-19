String of infant deaths in Fiji's main hospital following superbug infections

Four babies have died in Fiji’s main hospital over the past three weeks after contracting the same bacterial infection.

Superbug in petri-dish Source: 1 NEWS

However, despite the bacteria being classed as one of the world’s most dangerous antibiotic resistant superbugs, the Fijian Ministry of Health says there is no indication the deaths were a result of the infection.

Instead, the Fijian Government said the babies died at Suva's Colonial War Memorial Hospital from pre-existing life-threatening conditions, reported Radio NZ.

Included in these conditions were pneumonia and severe prematurity.

In response the infant deaths, the Colonial War Memorial Hospital is now ensuring all new neonatal admissions be treated in areas of the neonatal intensive care unit where, they claim, there is no serious risk of bacterial infection.

"We are taking every action to minimise the risk of bacterial infection, and we are working closely with local expert staff from the World Health Organisation to ensure our work is in line with international best practice," Permanent Secretary for Health Phillip Davies said.

"I must stress again that there is no evidence that any infant deaths have been caused by infection from this bacterium."