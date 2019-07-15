TODAY |

String of charges laid including statutory rape after 11-year-old gives birth in bathtub

Source:  Associated Press

Three relatives of an 11-year-old girl who gave birth in the bathtub of her suburban St. Louis home are facing criminal charges.

Newborn baby feet with identification bracelet tag name (file image) Source: istock.com

An adult female and adult male are charged with child endangerment. A 17-year-old male is charged with incest as well as statutory rape and statutory sodomy of a child younger than 12. All three live in St. Charles.

Police started investigating after the adult male brought an infant to a hospital on Feb. 11. Charging documents said the baby still had the umbilical cord and placenta attached and had a body temperature of just 90 degrees.

The man initially said someone dropped the infant off on his front porch. He later explained that he was a relative. He said he did not know the girl was pregnant or that she was being sexually assaulted until she gave birth.

During questioning, the teen told police he had sex with the girl about 100 times but did not know she was pregnant, according to charging documents.

The woman, who was charged Tuesday, is accused of failing to provide the girl medical care when she gave birth.

The man was charged last week and bond was set at $10,000 cash only. Charging documents say he entered the country illegally and was previously deported.

World
North America
Crime and Justice
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
String of charges laid including statutory rape after 11-year-old gives birth in bathtub
2
Child dies after being swept out to sea near Napier; third fatal drowning in 24 hours
3
IKEA coming to Wellington and Christchurch, as well as Auckland
4
Queensland mother shares heartbreaking video of disabled son after he endured bullying at school
5
Watch as Kyle Jamieson makes dream Test debut for New Zealand, dismissing Indian great Virat Kohli
MORE FROM
World
MORE

Police hunting for 'dangerous' Auckland man with distinctive neck tattoo
00:34

'Victim blaming' Queensland cop stood down from investigating deaths of mother and kids in horror car fire
00:30

German mass shooter called for 'complete extermination' of many races and cultures

Man who led police on chase in Christchurch found with 'stolen property'