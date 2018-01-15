Stricken Turkish plane that skidded off airport runway to be towed away

Source:Associated Press
A commercial plane that skidded off a runway after landing in northern Turkey last weekend is due to be towed away today.
The Pegasus Airlines Boeing 737-800, which had 168 people on board, went off the runway at Trabzon Airport on Sunday, finishing up on the edge of a muddy cliff only a few metres away from the Black Sea.
All passengers and crew were evacuated and no one was injured.
A Turkish media report says the pilots of the plane has told investigators that the plane's right engine experienced a sudden surge of speed that forced it to swerve to the left.
