Stricken Dutch cargo ship tossed around, threatening environmental disaster, as weather hampers salvage

Source:  Associated Press

Bad weather conditions have postponed efforts to salvage a Dutch cargo ship that's been drifting off the coast of Norway for two days after its crew was evacuated, Norwegian maritime officials said.

The vessel was evacuated days ago in high seas, amid fears it could capsize. Source: Breakfast

Norwegian and Dutch salvage experts are now expected to try again tomorrow.

“Life and health are always the first priority during an incident like this, and it must be safe to carry out the rescue,” said Hans Petter Mortensholm, emergency director at the Norwegian Coastal Administration.

The agency has published several videos on YouTube showing the wave-tossed ship.

The weather in the region has improved slightly and the ship was no longer in immediate danger of capsizing — even though it was listing at a 40-50 degree angle — Norwegian officials said.

However, it's slowly being carried landward by the waves, and there is a risk that it could run aground later today. The vessel has substantial quantities of diesel and fuel in its tanks, which could cause an environmental disaster if released into the sea.

The Eemslift Hendrika, a Netherlands-registered special ship designed to carry boats on its deck, is adrift in an area where the North Sea and Norwegian Sea meet, some 40-50 kilometres off the shore and the city of Alesund.

The vessel was listing so badly, some crew members had to jump overboard into the frigid waters to give rescuers a chance to reach them. Source: US ABC

The crew of 12 was evacuated to shore by helicopter after the ship sent a distress call following a power outage in its main engine in heavy seas late Tuesday.

Norwegian news agency NTB said that under a salvage plan four Dutch rescue experts would be lowered onto the Eemslift Hendrika by helicopter, after which they would attach towing ropes to secure the vessel to two waiting tug boats.

One large boat aboard the deck of the 6-year-old Eemslift Hendrika fell off the vessel in heavy seas yesterday, helping to stabilise the ship.

