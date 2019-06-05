TODAY |

Stretcher carrying 74-year-old woman spins wildly out of control during chopper rescue

Associated Press
A routine helicopter rescue turned frightening when the basket carrying an injured woman began spinning wildly in the air.

Authorities say a 74-year-old woman had to be rescued by helicopter after getting injured during a hike on a Phoenix mountain in the US state of Arizona.

A Phoenix Fire Department crew responded to reports of an injured hiker on Piestewa Peak around 9am Tuesday (local time).

Firefighters decided the best course of action was to fly the woman off the mountain and the dramatic rescue was captured on video.

Fire officials say the woman was put in a stretcher-like device that is lifted up from the ground to the helicopter. The video shows the stretcher with the woman spinning rapidly as it nears the helicopter.

She was transported to a trauma centre for evaluation.

Authorities have not released the woman's name or said what injuries she suffered.

    The woman was injured while hiking on a Phoenix mountain, and probably ended up with motion sickness as well. Source: Associated Press
