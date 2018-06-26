Street artist Banksy hits Paris with commentary on migration

Banksy is believed to have taken his message on migration to Paris, with seven works attributed to the provocative British street artist.

The works attributed to Bansky have been discovered in recent days, including one near a former centre for migrants at the city's northern edge that depicts a child spraypainting wallpaper over a swastika.

Nicolas Laugero Lasserre, editor of the website Artistikrezo, which broke the story, said he heard a few weeks ago through contacts in the French street art world that Bansky was planning a trip.

He said he started looking for the works and came across the one in the northern Porte de la Chappelle neighbourhood.

The same wallpaper stencil was used in a 2009 exposition at the Bristol Museum, he said, describing it as "a real signature."