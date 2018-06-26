 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


Street artist Banksy hits Paris with commentary on migration

share

Source:

Associated Press

Banksy is believed to have taken his message on migration to Paris, with seven works attributed to the provocative British street artist.

One image, near a former migrant centre in Paris' north, depicts a child spray painting wallpaper over a swastika.
Source: Associated Press

The works attributed to Bansky have been discovered in recent days, including one near a former centre for migrants at the city's northern edge that depicts a child spraypainting wallpaper over a swastika.

Nicolas Laugero Lasserre, editor of the website Artistikrezo, which broke the story, said he heard a few weeks ago through contacts in the French street art world that Bansky was planning a trip.

He said he started looking for the works and came across the one in the northern Porte de la Chappelle neighbourhood.

The same wallpaper stencil was used in a 2009 exposition at the Bristol Museum, he said, describing it as "a real signature."

Streetart enthusiasts were working to cover the works with plexiglass to protect them.

Related

Arts and Culture

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:39
1
Piutau tied the knot with Lineti Latu in Auckland over the weekend.

Most watched: Former All Black Charles Piutau and new wife wow guests with slick dance routine at their wedding reception

00:52
2
The two politicians quick witted comments left both sides of the House laughing.

Watch: Winston Peters and Simon Bridges leave Parliament in fits of laughter as they trade bus analogies in debate over strike action

3
Troy George Skinner

NZ man shot by 14-year-old girl's mother in US had knife, pepper spray and duct tape on him, police allege

4
Robbie Cederwall

'He had a magical way of brightening up your day' - father's tribute to teen son who died following crash on Auckland beach

5
FILE - In this Feb. 28, 2018, file photo, Buzz Aldrin attends the 15th annual Global Green Pre-Oscar Gala, at NeueHouse Hollywood in Los Angeles. Aldrin is suing two of his children and a business manager, accusing them of misusing his credit cards, transferring money from an account and slandering him by saying he has dementia. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)

Apollo 11 moonwalker Buzz Aldrin sues children, alleging misuse of his finances

01:38
TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett gives the latest update.

Another wintery blast with this one moving towards the north, parts of the South Island experiencing a lot of snow

TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett gives the latest update.

03:07
Gaylene Chambers started autism awareness clothing line Chambers & Co for her autistic son Rikki last year.

1 NEWS Community: Meet the Auckland mum encouraging acceptance of autism with t-shirt designs

Phrases like 'Keep calm I'm autistic', 'Autism isn't contagious, but a smile is', and 'Autism is my superpower' drive home the message of empowerment and acceptance.

04:03
Chris Chang leads TVNZ's football buffs to discuss today's World Cup action.

World Cup Chat: Ronaldo shows he's human and the boys go off VAR

Chris Chang leads TVNZ's football buffs to discuss today's World Cup action.

Troy George Skinner

NZ man shot by 14-year-old girl's mother in US had knife, pepper spray and duct tape on him, police allege

Troy George Skinner was reportedly shot by the mother of a girl he met online as he tried to smash his way into their home.


03:10
Party bosses today announced a full inquiry.

Man charged with indecent assault over Labour youth camp scandal

An investigation was launched after allegations were made of inappropriate behaviour at the camp event in Waihi in February.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 