Story of the week: Woman who checked-in for appendix removal finds husband harvested her kidney

Woman who checked-in for appendix removal finds husband harvested her kidney

A woman from West Bengal in India says her husband stole her kidney to cover an unpaid dowry.  

Following up after a surgery which she thought was appendix removal, doctor's confirmed that her right kidney was gone.

After she complained to her husband about stomach pains two years ago he checked her into a private hospital in Kolkata for appendicitis, she says her organ was illegally harvested, BBC reports.

At the time, her husband told her not to mention the surgery to anyone. 

She has since told police that her husband and brother-in-law are responsible, stating they stole one of her kidneys as her family had not paid her dowry. 

According to the victim, her husband made constant pleas that her dowry be paid, a tradition that has been banned in India since 1961. 

Both the husband and brother-in-law have been arrested and are awaiting charges. 

