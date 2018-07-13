Stormy Daniels plans second Ohio strip club appearance, day after arrest at another club

An Ohio strip club says porn star Stormy Daniels is planning a performance a day after police arrested her at another club.

This photo provided by the Franklin County Sheriff's Office on Thursday, July 12, 2018, shows porn actress Stormy Daniels. Source: Associated Press

Vanity Gentlemen's Club confirmed the Friday night show.

Prosecutors dropped charges against Daniels earlier, saying they couldn't be proved.



Daniels was accused of illegally rubbing undercover police officers' faces against her bare breasts during her strip club performance.

Daniels' lawyer wants an investigation into the arrest.



He says some of the officers had social media pages that appeared to be very much in favor of President Donald Trump, who has repeatedly denied having an affair with Daniels.