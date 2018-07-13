 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


Stormy Daniels plans second Ohio strip club appearance, day after arrest at another club

share

Source:

Associated Press

An Ohio strip club says porn star Stormy Daniels is planning a performance a day after police arrested her at another club.

This photo provided by the Franklin County Sheriff's Office on Thursday, July 12, 2018, shows porn actress Stormy Daniels. Daniels was arrested at a Columbus, Ohio strip club and is accused of letting patrons touch her in violation of a state law, her attorney said early Thursday. (Franklin County Sheriff's Office via AP)

This photo provided by the Franklin County Sheriff's Office on Thursday, July 12, 2018, shows porn actress Stormy Daniels.

Source: Associated Press

Vanity Gentlemen's Club confirmed the Friday night show.

Prosecutors dropped charges against Daniels earlier, saying they couldn't be proved.

Daniels was accused of illegally rubbing undercover police officers' faces against her bare breasts during her strip club performance.

Daniels' lawyer wants an investigation into the arrest.

He says some of the officers had social media pages that appeared to be very much in favor of President Donald Trump, who has repeatedly denied having an affair with Daniels.

Columbus police say the officers' motivations will be reviewed internally.

Related

Crime and Justice

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:50
1
The Reds coach told rugby.com.au that his brother in-law battled with substance abuse years ago.

Former All Blacks hardman Brad Thorn lays down the law on cocaine after family member's battle

00:17
2
Two Qantas pilots were also injured in the crash.

Watch: Smoke pours from vintage plane before it crashes in South Africa, killing two


02:31
3
Thousands are protesting the US President’s visit.

Donald Trump delivers astonishing broadside at Theresa May in tabloid interview, as he meets UK PM in first London visit as president

4

Desperate need to house lonely seniors: 'It's a hidden problem'

5
Shaun Johnson passes. Penrith Panthers v Vodafone Warriors. NRL Rugby League. Penrith Stadium, Sydney, Australia. 6th July 2018. Copyright Photo: David Neilson / www.photosport.nz

Shaun Johnson adamant rush defences won't leave him isolated again

03:25
Alana-Rae and Jamie Ray Laulu are thought to have had a life-threatening immunodeficiency that affects one in a million children.

Most read: Samoan family heartbroken after losing two babies to rare genetic condition following MMR jabs - 'Living the nightmare all over again'

Alana-Rae and Jamie Ray Laulu are thought to have had a life-threatening immunodeficiency.

05:51
Chris Chang leads TVNZ's football buffs in breaking down the FIFA World Cup final.

World Cup Chat: Croatia out to make history in mouth-watering final showdown against France

Chris Chang leads TVNZ's football buffs in breaking down what to expect in the FIFA World Cup final.

Levin double-fatal crash: Woman charged with careless driving causing death

Four others were injured in the crash on Monday.

Patterson shot two women dead and injured a third man two weeks ago, and now a 61-year-old is facing charges.

Former soldier who supplied military style weapons to Whangārei double-murderer sentenced to home detention

Michael Hayes was handed his sentence in the Whangārei District Court today.

01:41
Of the 10,000 homes – 3,500 will be KiwiBuild homes, Phil Twyford says.

Government to build 10,000 new homes in South Auckland a third of which will be KiwiBuild homes

Housing Minister Phil Twyford announced the self-described "ambitious" Māngere project today.