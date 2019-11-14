Stormy Daniels fights Trump's request for settlement payout

Attorneys for porn star Stormy Daniels are challenging a request by President Donald Trump’s lawyers to stake claim to a settlement between Daniels and Ohio's capital city.

A federal judge last year said Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, must pay Trump nearly US$293,000 (NZ$457,000) for his attorneys' fees and another US$1,000 (NZ$1560) in sanctions after her defamation suit against him was dismissed.

Earlier this year, the city of Columbus reached a $450,000 ($NZ702,000) settlement with Daniels over the porn actress' arrest at a strip club in 2018. Trump's lawyers noted in filing to the court involved in the Columbus judgment last week that Clifford owes him US$293,052.