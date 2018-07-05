 

Stormy Daniels arrested at Ohio strip club after violating state law by allowing patrons to touch her

Associated Press

Stormy Daniels' lawyer says the porn actress has been arrested at an Ohio strip club and is accused of letting patrons touch her, which is a violation of a state law.

FILE - In this April 16, 2018 file photo, adult film actress Stormy Daniels, left, stands with her lawyer Michael Avenatti as she speaks outside federal court, in New York. The Justice Department says Avenatti, made "misrepresentations" in a bankruptcy case involving his former law firm that owes more than $440,000 in unpaid federal taxes. Avenatti said Wednesday, July 4, 2018, he doesn't owe any money personally and called the court filing "politically motivated." (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)

Lawyer Michael Avenatti is representing adult film actress Stormy Daniels who has sued President Donald Trump.

Michael Avenatti tells The Associated Press today that Daniels was taken into custody during a show in Columbus, Ohio.

Avenatti says during the performance, some patrons touched her in a "non-sexual" way.

An Ohio law prohibits anyone who isn't a family member to touch a nude or semi-nude dancer.

Avenatti called the arrest a "complete set up." He says she was arrested inside the club.

A Columbus police spokeswoman didn't immediately respond to a message seeking comment.

A person who answered the phone at Sirens, the strip club where Daniels performed, declined to comment.

