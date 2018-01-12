 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


'Storm in a D-cup' - luxury bra maker saddened to lose royal warrant after writing about visiting Queen

share

Source:

Associated Press

The former owner of a luxury British bra maker that supplied lingerie to Queen Elizabeth II says the company lost its royal warrant after she wrote a book disclosing details of fittings at Buckingham Palace.

June Kenton said Rigby & Peller lost its right to display the royal coat of arms in 2017 after she mentioned the royals in Storm in a D-cup.
Source: Associated Press

June Kenton said Rigby & Peller lost its right to display the royal coat of arms in 2017 after she mentioned the royals in "Storm in a D-cup."While Kenton said she never discusses what happens in a fitting room, the book recounts her first meeting with the monarch and her trepidation about being ushered into the royal bedroom.

The 82-year-old Kenton says losing the warrant "absolutely killed" her and that she regrets "not being wise enough" to omit mention of the royals in her autobiography.

The company was not available for comment Thursday.

In this photo released on Monday, Dec. 25, 2017, Britain's Queen Elizabeth sits at a desk in the 1844 Room at Buckingham Palace, after recording her Christmas Day broadcast to the Commonwealth, in London. (John Stillwell/Pool Photo via AP)

Britain's Queen Elizabeth sits at a desk in the 1844 Room at Buckingham Palace, after recording her Christmas Day broadcast to the Commonwealth, in London.

Source: Associated Press

Related

Royalty

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:14
1
Auckland man Harley Neville says he has been inundated with messages after his picture appeared on the popular US talk show.

'Short, bald and hairy' Kiwi man swamped by messages after appearing on Ellen

00:17
2
The US President touted the delivery of F-52 jets to Norway, but they only exist in the video game Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare.

Video: Trump proudly announces sale of mythical jets that only exist in video game

00:26
3

'Storm in a D-cup' - luxury bra maker saddened to lose royal warrant after writing about visiting Queen

01:26
4
De Niro was giving an award to Meryl Streep for her role in ‘The Post’ and made it very clear what he thinks of the US President.

Video: Robert De Niro calls Donald Trump 'jerkoff-in-chief' during expletive-laden awards show tirade


00:18
5
ABC reporter Sarah Hancock was doing a piece to camera before the truck interrupted her news report.

Watch reporter's priceless reaction as hay truck ploughs through inflatable finish line during Aussie cycling race

Lima Sopoaga celebrates against South Africa

Opinion: Lima Sopoaga chose cash over country - and there's nothing wrong with that

It's time to understand that players need to look after their families before pleasing fans.

Young traveler man by the mountain lake contemplates beautiful landscape. Shot in the Fiordland national park on New Zealand's South Island.

Federated Farmers calls for backpackers to be paid regular rates - 'Giving them experience isn't payment'

A farm breached worker rights paying them $120 a week plus food, board, the ERA ruled.

02:05
TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett with the latest update.

'The upper low is stuck' - More rain to come for the West Coast as heavy downfalls sees properties flooded

Dan Corbett has the latest on the slow moving low over the South Island.

01:50
Annike Tauro''s home town being the criminal capital on TV spurred her to try and do some good for others in her community.

'Maori are clever' - Kaitaia woman starts Facebook support page to infuse self-esteem into her community

When Annie Tauroa saw a news story about her town being the criminal capital of NZ she knew she had to do something.


00:36
The CBD and suburbs of the West Coast town were seriously impacted, with whole streets submerged.

Watch: Confronting images show scale of serious flooding in Greymouth after 75mm of rain falls in two hours

Multiple slips have taken place and people are being advised to stay off the heavily-flooded roads.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 