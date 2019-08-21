TODAY |

'Storm Area 51' internet drive prompts emergency crowd planning near secretive US military base

Associated Press
More From
World
North America

Fearing they could be overwhelmed with visitors, officials in the remote Nevada county that's home to the Area 51 military base have drafted an emergency declaration and a plan to team resources with neighbouring counties and the state ahead of events next month tied to the "Storm Area 51" internet drive.

The elected board governing the county with about 5200 residents conditionally approved two events today for tiny desert towns near the once top-secret US Air Force test area known in popular lore as a site for government studies of outer space aliens.

Alien-themed graffiti adorns a rock along the Extraterrestrial Highway, near Rachel, Nevada, a town close to the Nevada Test and Training Range near Area 51. Source: Associated Press

"Oh, we're taking this seriously," Lincoln County Commission Chairman Varlin Higbee told the Las Vegas Review-Journal . "With the possibility of 35,000 to 40,000 people showing up, yeah, this is serious."

County officials are concerned that a surge of visitors will crowd campsites, gas stations and public medical, internet and cellphone services. Officials count just 184 hotel rooms in the county nearly twice the size of the Connecticut.

"The cellphone system is going to go down," Higbee said. "You get more than a couple of hundred people there, and it's going to crash. Cell service won't be available."

The Little A'Le'Inn in the community of Rachel, population about 50, is scheduling a three-day music festival September 20-22 dubbed Alienstock. Hotel co-owner Connie West has said she's expecting 10,000 people.

The Alien Research Centre souvenir shop in Hiko, a town of about 120 a 45-minute drive from Rachel, plans a September 20-21 exposition.

The events evolved from an internet post inviting people to run into the remote test area in the Nevada desert that has long been the focus of UFO conspiracy theories.

A sign advertises state route 375 as the Extraterrestrial Highway, in Crystal Springs, Nevada, on the way to Nevada Test and Training Range near Area 51. Source: Associated Press

County Sheriff Kerry Lee said Wednesday he was meeting with state emergency planning officials.

County officials have also met with officials from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department in Clark County, the sheriffs of White Pine and Nye counties, and the Nevada Highway Patrol.

Eric Holt, county emergency manager, asked commissioners to "pre-sign" the emergency declaration.

Higbee, who has authority to invoke a declaration, said it would let Lincoln County seek financial help and emergency personnel from the state.

"We don't know where or how far our resources are going to go," he said. "A lot of it is equipment and financing. The county only has so much money to deal with."

Higbee said visitors should not to try to enter Area 51.

"We don't want them going down to government property; it will probably be blocked off," he said. "We don't want civilian people in contact with the military at all. That will get ugly."

The conditional permits require festival and event organizers to submit final plans to the Lincoln County Commission by September 3.

"They have to have their security, medical, parking plans and few other things (ready)," Higbee said.

Signs warn about trespassing at an entrance to the Nevada Test and Training Range near Area 51 outside of Rachel, Nevada. Source: Associated Press
More From
World
North America
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
05:34
The All Blacks great speaks with Seven Sharp about the movie, Dan Carter: A Perfect 10.
Dan Carter reveals what 'really tested' his friendship with Richie McCaw
2
Father 'empty' after daughter, nine, mauled to death by neighbour's pit bulls in US
3
Carolyn Robinson spoke with Burnett, who played Nick Harrison on Shortland Street.
Karl Burnett explains why he 'had to leave' Celebrity Treasure Island
4
Che Wilson called on the PM to show the sort of courage on Māori issues that she showed after the Christchurch terrorist attack.
'You hide away' - young iwi leader challenges Ardern to 'show the courage again' on Māori issues
5
It comes after the Aussie broadcaster said Australian PM Scott Morrison should “shove a sock down her throat”.
Aussie broadcaster Alan Jones claims victimhood after Ardern insult causes internet backlash
MORE FROM
World
MORE
02:22
The anniversary of Japan's surrender has been commemorated in Tokyo and in Wellington.

New documents show Japan's emperor had deep regrets about World War II atrocities

Cardinal Pell's child sex abuse appeal verdict due but may not be final word
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks as he meets with patients and staff at the Royal Cornwall Hospital in Truro, England, Monday Aug. 19, 2019. Johnson is under increasing pressure Monday to recall Parliament after leaked government documents warned of widespread problems if the U.K. leaves the European Union without a Brexit withdrawal agreement. (Peter Nicholls/Pool via AP)

Boris Johnson again demands EU re-open Brexit negotiations
A image tweeted by Donald Trump captioned "I promise not to do this to Greenland!"

US President tweets picture of Trump Tower looming over Greenland