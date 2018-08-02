 

'Stop this Rigged Witch Hunt right now' - Donald Trump goes on Twitter tirade over Russia probe

Associated Press
President Donald Trump called today for his attorney general, Jeff Sessions, to end special counsel Robert Mueller's probe of Russia's election intervention, a day after Trump's former campaign chairman went on trial.

Taking to Twitter to complain about the federal Russia investigation, which focuses on the 2016 presidential campaign, Trump said Sessions "should stop this Rigged Witch Hunt right now, before it continues to stain our country any further."

The relationship between Sessions and the president has been strained for more than a year, since the attorney general recused himself from investigations relating to the election because of Sessions' own role on the Trump campaign. Mueller's team is accountable to Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein.

Yesterday marked the first day of Paul Manafort's trial on charges of tax evasion and bank fraud brought by Mueller's team, charges that stemmed from Manafort's consulting work for Ukraine, for which he allegedly received millions he did not report to the US government.

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders defends President Trump’s latest Russia probe tirade. Source: Associated Press

Seeking to distance himself from his ex-campaign chairman, Trump said, "He worked for me for a very short time."

But Manafort's involvement in the Trump campaign spanned six months, and he helped lead efforts to secure the GOP nomination for Trump in 2016.

Trump asked whether his former top political aide was being treated worse than Al Capone, tweeting that Manafort is "now serving solitary confinement - although convicted of nothing?" Capone, the infamous gangster, was convicted of tax evasion and served most of the 1930s in prison before being paroled.

Manafort is in detention after having his bail revoked because of allegations that he was attempting to tamper with witnesses in his case.

Federal prosecutors revealed last month that he was afforded unusual privileges while in detention.

Trump said the charges against Manafort "have nothing to do with Collusion."

Potential coordination between Russian government agents and the Trump campaign is still a matter of investigation by Mueller's team, which is also investigating potential obstruction of justice by the president.

Trump called any talk of collusion "a Hoax."

The President took aim at Attorney General Jeff Sessions and Robert Mueller in another Twitter tirade. Source: Breakfast
Police block dozens of opposition party supporters from entering the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission offices in Harare, Zimbabwe, Wednesday, Aug. 1, 2018. Zimbabwe's ruling party has won a majority of seats in Parliament, the electoral commission announced Wednesday, as the country braced for the first official results of the presidential election. (AP Photo/Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi)

Riots shake Zimbabwean capital as election results delayed
01:26
Two major fires could now combine as one.

Strong winds whipping up new threat as California wildfires continue to rage

Man tells NSW court he didn't plan on killing wife but when she 'kicked him in the teeth' it set him off
04:04
1 NEWS' Jessica Mutch and Benedict Collins give their opinions of the Acting Prime Minister who ran the country during Jacinda Ardern’s maternity leave.

Winston Peters' time as Acting PM: How did he do?

Groups vow to protest at far-right Canadian speakers' Auckland event

1 NEWS
Several groups say they plan to protest outside the event where Canadian far-right speakers will be tomorrow night.

Lauren Southern and Stefan Molyneux are believed to have arrived in the country yesterday.

The pair are known for their extreme views on multiculturalism, feminism and race which prompted protests in Australia.

Auckland's Mayor banned them from council venues, and the location of the couple's Friday night event will be revealed to ticket holders tonight. 

Some people have paid more than $700 to have dinner with the pair.

TVNZ 1's Sunday programme spoke exclusively to the pair - the interview will screen on Sunday at 7.30pm.

The Canadian pair are known for their extreme views on multiculturalism, feminism and race. Source: Sunday

Immigration Minister Iain Lees-Galloway says the views of Lauren Southern and Stefan Molyneux are repugnant, but that’s no reason to ban them. Source: 1 NEWS
1 NEWS
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has returned to her duties today, after being on maternity leave.

It comes as Winston Peters finished as Acting Prime Minister upon leaving for the ASEAN Foreign Ministers summit in Singapore last night.

Mr Peters said Ms Ardern would be based in Auckland today and Friday before heading to Wellington this weekend to settle her family into Premier House.

He said the Prime Minister would then be based in Wellington for the following two weeks while Parliament sat with some day trips away.

On the weekend Ms Ardern posted a live Facebook stream to give an update on her and her baby.

The National leader’s appearance at the National Party annual conference yesterday was shortly followed by Jacinda Ardern’s Facebook video update. Source: Breakfast

"We're all doing really, really well still. We have absolutely no routine to speak of, and I can hear now a chorus of parents laughing at the suggestion that you would ever have a routine with a five-week-old baby, but we're doing really well nonetheless," she said

The new-born was on her best behaviour while her parents expressed their gratitude for the messages of support. Source: 1 NEWS

Ms Ardern has been on maternity leave for six weeks following the birth of her daughter Neve Te Aroha Ardern Gayford in June.

The Acting PM told TVNZ 1’s Q+A that he will be leaving the country on Thursday to meet the US Secretary of State. Source: Breakfast
