'Stop resisting!' US teacher handcuffed and arrested after questioning pay

Associated Press

A Louisiana teacher who spoke out about teacher pay at a school board meeting was handcuffed by a law officer as she screamed on the floor while the officer tried to gain control of her in a brief struggle.

The English teacher’s criticism of the superintendent’s US$38,000 pay rise was met with considerable force after the city marshal ordered her to leave.
In dramatic video posted by KATC-TV, the teacher yells at the officer that he'd just pushed her to the ground. The officer orders her to "stop resisting."

KATC reports that the skirmish involving Deyshia Hargrave, a middle school language arts teacher, and an Abbeville city marshal happened Monday during a meeting of the Vermillion Parish schools.

The station says the teacher had addressed the board about teacher salaries and raises, and school board president Anthony Fontana at one point ruled her "out of order."

She was then apprehended in the hallway.

