'Stop resisting!’ US police bodycam captures officers pinning down 10-year-old boy

Athens-Clarke County Police Departmen
World
Crime and Justice

Police in Georgia State have been accused of using excessive force against the young child of a man being arrested.
World
Crime and Justice
'I jumped' – US liquor store owner elated he sold $794m lottery ticket

Associated Press
World
North America

California Lottery officials have handed over a symbolic $1 million check to the owners of the Northern California liquor store that sold the sole winning ticket to an estimated $543 million ($794 million NZD) Mega Millions lottery prize.

Russ Lopez, deputy director of corporate communications, said today outside Ernie's Liquors in San Jose that the holder of the ticket has one year to claim the prize.

The winner or winners, who have not yet claimed the prize, can take about $320 million (USD) in a lump-sum cash option or $543 million (USD) over 29 years.

Store owner Kewal Sachdev, 65, was taking a nap when an employee called with news that the store had sold the winning ticket, he told The Mercury News .

He has owned the store for nearly two decades.

"I'm still digesting what happened," he added. "I don't know at this time how to react.

"In a couple of days, we'll figure out what happened and what to do about it," Mr Sachdev, said.

California schools will get an estimated $50 million (USD) from sales, Lopez said.

Mega Millions is a multi-state lottery game and one of two big jackpot games in the United States.

The winning numbers were 1, 2, 4, 19, 29 and 20.

The biggest-ever Mega Millions jackpot -- $656 million (USD) -- was won in March 2012.

It was shared by winners in Illinois, Kansas and Maryland.

Ernie's Liquors owner Kewal Sachdev was handed a symbolic $1million check for the California ticket sale.
World
North America
Two teenagers, 15 and 16, charged over three aggravated robberies in Rotorua

Police probing death of Huntly man to conduct forensic investigation on recovered car

New Zealand
Hamilton and Waikato
Crime and Justice

Police have recovered the vehicle they were seeking as part of an investigation into the death of Wayne Noda almost a month ago.

Mr Noda was found dead at his home in Huntly on June 30, and police believe his injuries were inflicted during an assault.

Mr Noda was found dead at his home in Huntly on June 30, and police believe his injuries were inflicted during an assault.

The blue Nissan Skyline was recovered in the Hamilton area over the weekend after an appeal to the public.

A forensic examination will carried out on the car with police continuing to make further inquiries, Detective Sergeant Mata John said.

No one has been arrested at this stage.

Police are still keen to hear from anyone who has any more information about this vehicle which may have been seen in the Huntly area between June 30 and July 21 July.

The death of Mr Noda was one of three Waikato police said were linked to gang activity in the region

New Zealand
Hamilton and Waikato
Crime and Justice