TODAY |

Stomach-dropping video shows woman climbing over 11th floor Queensland balcony for photo

Source:  1 NEWS

People watched on in alarm as a young woman clambered over the balcony on the 11th floor of a Queensland apartment building to get a photo.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Witnesses looked on in alarm as the girl hung onto the outside of the railing, high up at Mooloolaba’s Seaview Resort. Source: Nine

The incident took place in Mooloolaba on the Sunshine Coast, and saw the women cling onto the outside of the balcony's railing as a companion took photos.

She then struggled to pull herself back over the railing to safety.

Read more
Woman falls to her death in front of family while trying to take photo at Victoria tourist spot

The incident was filmed by a man who provided the footage to Nine News.

"I just thought one slip and she's gone," he said.

"Next photo might have been her on the ground."

Queensland Police told Nine News both the young women and the person taking the photos could end up in court.

"I cannot impress how foolish this behaviour is," Superintendent Craig Hawkins said.

Last month, a woman in Victoria fell to her death in front of her family while trying to get a photo.



 

World
Australia
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Bond actress Tanya Roberts dies following premature announcement of her death
2
South Australian driver hoons on beach with eight kids unsecured on back of ute
3
Photos: Photographer captures ‘best naked eye’ bioluminescent display he’s seen on beach north of Auckland
4
All Black Brodie Retallick recovers personal Instagram account after comical discussion with hacker
5
Naked fugitive who survived on snails found by fishermen in croc-infected waters in Darwin
MORE FROM
World
MORE
01:15

Naked fugitive who survived on snails found by fishermen in croc-infected waters in Darwin

Air NZ to operate first quarantine-free flight to Brisbane tomorrow
00:37

Playing golf not an 'essential purpose' for Trump to travel to Scotland - Sturgeon

Rescuers in Norway losing hope of finding landslide survivors