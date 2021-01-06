Stomach-dropping video shows woman climbing over 11th floor Queensland balcony for photo

People watched on in alarm as a young woman clambered over the balcony on the 11th floor of a Queensland apartment building to get a photo.

The incident took place in Mooloolaba on the Sunshine Coast, and saw the women cling onto the outside of the balcony's railing as a companion took photos.

She then struggled to pull herself back over the railing to safety.

The incident was filmed by a man who provided the footage to Nine News.

"I just thought one slip and she's gone," he said.

"Next photo might have been her on the ground."

Queensland Police told Nine News both the young women and the person taking the photos could end up in court.

"I cannot impress how foolish this behaviour is," Superintendent Craig Hawkins said.

Last month, a woman in Victoria fell to her death in front of her family while trying to get a photo.