Stomach-churning video shows dozens of mice tumbling from NSW farmer’s grain bin

A farmer in New South Wales has shared stomach-churning video of mice tumbling from a piece of heavy machinery on his land, as the state continues to struggle with a rodent plague.

Gunnedah's Alex Laurie posted the video of dozens of mice tumbling out of a grain bin.

The equipment had sat idle for a few days and had become infested with mice.

He'd lost recently planed seeded barley, he told Nine News.

"They've been here six months, but it's only in the last couple weeks they've got really thick like this," he said.

"I don't have a lot of experience with mice, I don't think anybody our age does. This is the first mice plague we've had."

He had been struggling to get bait, and local suppliers couldn't say when they would have stock for sale.

The mouse plague has caused millions in damages to crops, hay, grain and homes in farms and regional towns across the state since it began last year, and there are now fears it could move to the city.

The NSW government has since invested in 5000 litres of anti-coagulant bromadiolone, allowing growers to build what Agriculture Minister Adam Marshall called a "mice-free fortress to protect paddocks".