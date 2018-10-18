 

Stolen bike just a speed bump in Australian leg of British teen's record breaking world tour attempt

A teen from Bristol in England, Charlie Condell, is unfazed after having his bike, affectionally named Colin, stolen while he slept in a hostel in Townsville, Australia on Tuesday night.

Charlie Condell attempting to cycle unassisted through 21 countries.
Charlie Condell attempting to cycle unassisted through 21 countries Source: rtwcharlie / Instagram

Mr Condell is more than 100 days into a record breaking attempt to cycle solo through 21 countries. He's already travelled through Europe and Asia to reach Australia.

Losing nearly $3500 in equipment has forced a delay in his journey, but he's still determined to complete his record breaking 30,000km ride by March.

He said he was left with just the clothes he stood up in and one bag. While his bike, camping gear, passport and other supplies were missing. Originally, he called the theft a "rather sub-par" event.

Mr Condell posted in Instagram thanking locals in Townsville, Australia for their offers of help. He said he'll be on his way again as soon as he finds a new bike.  

