Stocks soar worldwide after news of potential Covid-19 vaccine

Stocks are soaring worldwide today, and Wall Street is catapulting back to record heights on a burst of hope that the US economy can get back to normal following encouraging data about a potential coronavirus vaccine.

Traders on the New York Stock Exchange, November 9, 2020. Source: Associated Press

The S&P 500 was 2.7% higher in afternoon trading after Pfizer said an early peek at its vaccine data suggests the shots may be 90 per cent effective at preventing Covid-19, though that doesn't mean its release is imminent.

Read more here Leading Covid-19 vaccine found to be 90 per cent effective by developers

The index at the heart of many 401(k) accounts is on track to close at an all-time high for the first time in more than two months.

Global markets also got a boost from a resolution to the long, market-bruising battle for the White House. Democrat Joe Biden over the weekend clinched the last of the electoral votes needed to become the next president.

US Treasury yields and oil prices burst higher as the vaccine news allows investors to feel confident about a stronger economic recovery on the way.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury shot up from 0.81 per cent before the announcement to 0.95 per cent, a very big move for the bond market and one that shows stronger confidence in the economy.

The key rate touched its highest level since March earlier in the morning, according to Tradeweb. US oil jumped 8.3 per cent.

Stocks of companies that most need the economy and the world to return to normal for their profits to heal led the way.