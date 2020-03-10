Stock markets plunge after day of major coronavirus announcements

Asian shares plunged today after the World Health Organisation declared a coronavirus pandemic and indexes sank on Wall Street.

New Zealand's S&P/NZX 50 Index was down 4.93% for the day.

Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 dived 4.2% in morning trading to 18,591.01.

Australia's S&P/ASX 200 dropped 5.3% to 5,420.70.

South Korea's Kospi dipped 3.8% to 1,836.48. Hong Kong's Hang Seng lost 3.5% to 24,341.52, while the Shanghai Composite index shed 1.1% to 2,934.99.

“Even though we do have substantial support coming through from governments and central banks alike, the dispersion of the virus so far continues to mark the risks of dragging the global economy into recession,” said Jingyi Pan, analyst at IG in Singapore.

On Wall Street, the Dow’s loss dragged it 20% below the record set last month and put the index in a bear market.

The broader S&P 500 index, which professional investors watch more closely, is a single percentage point away from falling into its own bear market, which would end the longest bull market in Wall Street history.

The decline has been one of the swiftest sell-offs of this magnitude. The fastest the S&P 500 has ever fallen from a record into a bear market was over 55 days in 1987.

Vicious swings like today’s session are becoming routine as investors rush to sell amid uncertainty about how badly the outbreak will hit the economy.

The day’s loss of 1,464 points wiped out a 1,167-point gain for the Dow from Tuesday and stands as the index’s second-largest point drop, trailing only Monday’s plunge of 2,013.

With Wall Street already on edge about the economic damage coming from the virus, stocks dove even lower after global health officials declared the outbreak a pandemic.

Investors are calling for coordinated action from governments and central banks to stem the threat to the economy from the virus.

Doubts are rising about what can come from the US government, though, even after President Donald Trump announced European travel restrictions and Congress unveiled a multibillion-dollar aid package the House could vote on Thursday.

Investors know that lower interest rates or government spending programs alone will not solve the crisis.

Only the containment of the virus can do that. But such measures could help support the economy in the meantime, and investors fear things would be much worse without them.