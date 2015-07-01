 

Stock market turmoil prompts Greece to delay bond issue

Greek government finance officials say they have decided to delay this week's planned auction of a seven-year bond due to international turmoil in financial markets.

Officials from the Finance Ministry and public debt management agency met Tuesday, in the wake of a heavy drop in U.S. stocks that was followed by a broader global sell-off.

Greece has already hired five banks to manage the upcoming auction.

The debt issues are part of a plan to make a full return to markets for the first time since 2010 and build up cash buffers.

