Still no result in US presidential election as supporters grow restless

Relive 1 NEWS' live updates as President Donald Trump launched legal challenges against a potential Joe Biden victory today.

Electoral College Totals: Donald Trump 214 - Joe Biden 264- candidates need to reach 270 to win

8.50pm: That wraps it up for the live updates tonight, continue to visit the 1 NEWS homepage for the latest updates and results.

Georgia will count through the night, Pennsylvania's results are also slowly trickling in so there is a slim chance of a result overnight NZ time.

8.45pm: Arizona's latest Maricopa County results have finally arrived.

Trump gained 10,783 votes on Biden in the state overall from the 62,000 votes which came in.

This means in Arizona Trump trails Biden by 69,000 votes with 88% of the vote in.

Conceivable Trump can reel that in, but it will take a big swing in the remaining votes.

8.30pm: Except for a small flurry of tweets earlier today, President Trump has been strangely quiet.

A CNN source reported that Trump and his team are slowly coming to terms with the fact the race is likely lost and the mood is bleak in his camp.

8.10pm: Still no new results in, it's currently in the wee small hours for much of the US, which could explain the slow reporting tonight.

7.41pm: Another delay in Arizona votes... expected around 8pm now, but take that with a grain of salt.

The delays are not due to protestors outside polling stations officials say.

7.15pm: While we wait for more Arizona results - which have been delayed until 7.30pm - Georgia has narrowed again.

Donald Trump: 2,430,156

Joe Biden: 2,407,589

6.35pm: An update on the vote count from Arizona is due to be released at 7pm NZ time. Counting has resumed at Maricopa County, however press have been told to leave the building as protests continue.

It's unlikely the new figures will be definitive enough for either camp to claim victory there. Associated Press called Arizona for Biden yesterday, which is why it's included in the electoral college totals above.

6.15pm: Tensions continue to rise in battleground states, with CNN reporting protestors have caused an Arizona polling station to close.

President Donald Trump supporters rally, Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, outside the Maricopa County Recorders Office in Phoenix. Source: Associated Press

5.34pm: More Georgia results are in and the gap continues to close.

5.00pm: A small but vocal protest outside a polling station in Arizona.

4.35pm: It has been revealed there are 90,000 votes left to count in Georgia with just over 30,000 votes separating the two presidential candidates.

If trends continue, Biden should just scrape in and claim the 16 electoral votes, essentially denying Trump any chance at winning.

Pennsylvania is also very slowly announcing more results, where Biden continues to cut into Trump's lead.

The US President has gone quiet on Twitter over the last few hours and has not fronted media today.

4.15pm: The right is organising protests in battleground states still counting votes tomorrow.

4.05pm: More votes have come into Georgia and Tump's lead has shrunk to just 32,858 votes.

The state has recorded 98% of all votes and has 16 electoral college votes up for grabs.

At one point in the race it looked like Trump had an insurmountable lead, however with mail-in ballots still to come, Biden is now the slight favourite to pull ahead there like he did in Michigan and Wisconsin.

3.50pm: Considering Trump is behind in Michigan, you'd think his supporters wouldn't be against counting more votes?

3.40pm: More results coming in from Pennsylvania see the race continuing to tighten.

Donald Trump: 3,202,481

Joe Biden: 3,015, 721

The gap is now less than 200,000 after Trump had a 700,000 vote lead at one stage last night.

David Gabig, right, of Pittsburgh, holds a sign as he stands on the steps of the City-County building. Source: Associated Press

There is still 11% of the vote to come in from the battleground state.

3.13pm: An Arizona state official just told CNN a final vote count for the state may not be known until Saturday NZ time.

More Arizona votes are due in around three hours.

3.05pm: New vote totals in for Arizona and Biden's lead has dropped slightly to 79,000 votes.

Arizona: Joe Biden 50.7%

Donald Trump 47.9%

2.55pm: Reports on Twitter from US journalists that 3pm's Arizona results will only be another 50,000 votes of the around 400,000 outstanding votes.

Biden currently has a lead of nearly 100,000 votes in Arizona which has already been called by Associated Press and Fox News for Biden.

2.35pm: A reminder Georgia is still in play for both Trump and Biden with 16 electoral votes. Trump's lead there has been slowly dwindling, results expected today.

2.30pm: Signs of what may be more trouble to come as votes are counted in Detroit, Michigan.

2.25pm: The US has reached another grim milestone amidst the election turmoil as it recorded the highest ever one day number of Covid-19 cases.

Worldometers has the number at 106,263 cases and 1,192 deaths.

Associated Press reports the surging cases and hospitalisations reflect the challenge that either President Donald Trump or former Vice President Joe Biden will face in the coming months over the pandemic, with winter and the holidays approaching.

2.20pm: President Trump is not giving up in Michigan which has been called for Biden, making more unsubstantiated claims about the election process on Twitter.

"We have claimed, for Electoral Vote purposes, the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania (which won’t allow legal observers) the State of Georgia, and the State of North Carolina, each one of which has a BIG Trump lead. Additionally, we hereby claim the State of Michigan if, in fact there was a large number of secretly dumped ballots as has been widely reported!"

Twitter flagged the tweet for misinformation.

2.05pm: More votes from Arizona are due in at 3pm NZ time. The state has already been called for Joe Biden by Associated Press, but Trump is holding on to hope the late count will break Republican and halt one of Biden's paths to victory.

However, the majority of votes to come in are from counties Biden is winning, and Trump needs to make up around 80,000 votes to cut into Biden's lead there.

1.55pm: Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has been asked for her thoughts on the US election and Trump's controversial response to the process.

"This is another country's democracy and we need to stand back and let it run its course

"That means every vote needs to be heard."

1.40pm: Australian bookmaker Sportsbet has just paid out early on a Joe Biden win.

The total amount paid out is $23 million, meaning they will be really out of pocket should Trump somehow pull off the win.

1.30pm: Associated Press report: President Donald Trump's campaign and the Georgia Republican Party have filed a lawsuit against the Chatham County Board of Elections asking a judge to order the county to secure and account for ballots received after 7pm on Election Day.

State party chair David Shafer said in a statement today that they planned to sue in a dozen counties.

The lawsuit alleges that a Republican observer watched a poll worker take unprocessed absentee ballots from a back room and mix them into processed absentee ballots waiting to be tabulated.

In Georgia, ballots must be received by 7pm on election day in order to count. Chatham County contains Savannah and leans Democratic.

The Trump campaign is also launching legal action in Pennsylvania and Michigan.

1.25pm: Bernie Sanders was spot on in a prediction he made about election night on late night TV before it played out.

1.20pm: State of the race: Associated Press reports that Democrat Joe Biden is six electoral votes short of clinching the White House after flipping Michigan.

Biden also won Arizona and Wisconsin, two other states that Republican Donald Trump carried in 2016 over Hillary Clinton.

Source: Breakfast