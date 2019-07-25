TODAY |

Steve Irwin would be 'so happy' about Bindi's engagement, proud mum Terri says

Bang Showbiz
Terri Irwin thinks her late husband Steve Irwin would be "so very happy" at the news of his daughter's engagement. 

Bindi Irwin announced on social media yesterday that she and Chandler Powell are set to get married, and now her mother Terri has sent her congratulations to the couple, where she insisted Steve - who passed away in 2006 at the age of 44 after being pierced in the heart by a stingray barb whilst filming a documentary - would be proud of his 21-year-old daughter. 

Taking to Twitter, Terri wrote: "Best day ever! Chandler asked and beautiful @BindiIrwin said yes. I am so very happy, and I know Steve would be too. Congratulations!! (sic)"

Bindi confirmed her engagement yesterday - which was also the star's 21st birthday - when she took to social media to share two professional pictures of herself and Chandler, one of which showed off her dazzling diamond ring.

She wrote: "July 24th 2019 On my birthday I said 'yes' and 'forever' to the love of my life.

"Chandler, close to 6 years ago I fell in love with you and every day since has been a whirlwind of adventure and true happiness. I'm so looking forwarding to spending our forever together as your wife. Here's to a lifetime of friendship, purpose and unconditional love. - Now let's get married already! (sic)"

The daughter of the late 'Crocodile Hunter' then thanked everyone for their comments and also revealed that the ring was handpicked by her fiancé and features a "lab grown diamond" and "rose gold recycled metal".

She commented: "My heart is overflowing with gratitude, your kind comments mean the world to us. For those wondering about my ring, I'm so happy to share. My ring features a lab grown diamond and is made with rose gold recycled metal. Chandler was incredibly thoughtful when he chose it, the ring captures the essence of who I am (with its vintage flare) and our life together, with the twisted band and scattered diamonds. (sic)"

The wildlife campaigner was popped the question by long-time partner Chandler Powell on her 21st birthday. Source: Breakfast
