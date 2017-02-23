The Steve Irwin docks in Dunedin after fighting 'outrageous' Japanese whaling

Anti-whaling vessel the Steve Irwin has docked in Dunedin after 84 days at sea fighting what they say is an increasingly difficult battle with Japanese whaling fleets.

The latest mission has produced photographic evidence of a dead whale on board a Japanese ship in protected waters.

But with Japan increasing the area for what they say is "scientific research", Sea Shepherd says finding illegal whaling is not easy.

"It's outrageous that it still goes on. It's ridiculous that it takes a group of volunteers form all over the world to go down and do this," said Jeff Hansen, Sea Shepherd Director.