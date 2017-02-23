 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


The Steve Irwin docks in Dunedin after fighting 'outrageous' Japanese whaling

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Anti-whaling vessel the Steve Irwin has docked in Dunedin after 84 days at sea fighting what they say is an increasingly difficult battle with Japanese whaling fleets.

The latest mission has produced photographic evidence of a dead mink whale on board in protected waters.
Source: 1 NEWS

The latest mission has produced photographic evidence of a dead whale on board a Japanese ship in protected waters.

But with Japan increasing the area for what they say is "scientific research", Sea Shepherd says finding illegal whaling is not easy.

"It's outrageous that it still goes on. It's ridiculous that it takes a group of volunteers form all over the world to go down and do this," said Jeff Hansen, Sea Shepherd Director.

People will have a chance to go onboard the Sea Shepherd vessel this weekend.

Related

Conservation

Dunedin and Otago

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1

'Self-styled' Mongrel Mob president jailed for 18 years

00:31
2
Five males including the arrested man are currently been treated at Whangarei hospital.

Injured man arrested after Whangarei shootout, police confirm gang links

00:36
3
The filmmaker wasn't going to allow the young actor to steal his moment of glory on Breakfast this morning.

'That's enough from you, this is my time' - Taika Waititi's tongue-in-cheek live cross put down to Julian Dennison


00:54
4
Thomas Reahi says he wants the gangs of Whangarei to sit and talk to prevent retaliations from occurring.

Whangarei gang head says shooting could be related to drugs

03:05
5
A local councillor in Danniverke, Ernie, reckons he’s got the answer to keeping the burnt rubber off the roads.

Bloke willingly opens up backyard for boy racers to do burnouts


06:36
Tenants of the flats on Ranolf Street say all 12 units are in a similarly disgusting condition and their mutual landlord is doing nothing.

More fuming tenants come forward revolted with over-priced, run down Rotorua flats

Local landlords who own units described as uninhabitable in Rotorua own several other properties.

03:05
A local councillor in Danniverke, Ernie, reckons he’s got the answer to keeping the burnt rubber off the roads.

Bloke willingly opens up backyard for boy racers to do burnouts

A local councillor in Dannevirke, Ernie, reckons he’s got the answer to keeping the burnt rubber off the roads.

02:19
With only 12,000 left, the NZ sea lion is the rarest in the world and battling survival.

NZ sea lions' plight sees conservationists in desperate race to save rare breed

Conservation Minister Maggie Barry has been to the Auckland Islands to see what's being done to save the New Zealand sea lion.

01:41
A world away in the depths of an English winter, Lions legends have come together, confident a few months out.

Lions on the Crusaders' radar, 100 days out before NZ tour

Crusaders coach Scott Robertson says the opportunity to play against the Lions is something special.

01:52
Workers' advocates welcome a new tough approach to punishing employers who exploit migrant workers.

'We do not tolerate migrant exploitation' - blacklist of naughty employers to be implemented

The approach will come into force in April.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ