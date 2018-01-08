 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


Steve Bannon trying to make amends after infuriating Donald Trump in 'Fire and Fury'

share

Source:

Associated Press

Faced with a growing backlash, President Donald Trump's former chief strategist released a statement today reaffirming his support for the commander in chief and praising Trump's eldest son as "both a patriot and a good man".

Much of today's talk around Michael Wolff's Fire and Fury was about the US President's mental fitness.
Source: US ABC

Bannon infuriated Trump with comments to author Michael Wolff describing a June 2016 meeting at Trump Tower in New York between Donald Trump Jr., Trump campaign aides and a Russian lawyer as "treasonous" and "unpatriotic".

But Bannon said today his description was aimed at former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort, who also attended the meeting, and not Trump's son.

"I regret that my delay in responding to the inaccurate reporting regarding Don Jr has diverted attention from the president's historical accomplishments in the first year of his presidency," Bannon said in the statement, first obtained by the news site Axios. Bannon said his support for Trump and his agenda was "unwavering."

Stephen Miller was eventually escorted off the State of the Union set after he refused to answer questions.
Source: CNN

Hours before the statement came out, administration officials used appearances on the Sunday news shows to rally behind Trump and try to undermine Wolff's 'Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House', which portrays the 45th president as a leader who doesn't understand the weight of his office and whose competence is questioned by aides.

Chief policy adviser Stephen Miller, in a combative appearance on CNN, described the book as "nothing but a pile of trash through and through".

He also criticised Bannon, who is quoted at length by Wolff, saying it was "tragic and unfortunate" that Bannon "would make these grotesque comments so out of touch with reality and obviously so vindictive".

CIA Director Mike Pompeo said Trump was "completely fit" to lead the country, pausing before answering because, he said on Fox News Sunday, it was such "a ludicrous question".

"These are from people who just have not accepted the fact that President Trump is the United States president and I'm sorry for them in that," said Pompeo, who gives Trump his regular intelligence briefings.

Nikki Haley, the US ambassador to the United Nations, said that she is at the White House once a week, and "no one questions the stability of the president".

"I'm always amazed at the lengths people will go to, to lie for money and for power. This is like taking it to a whole new low," she told ABC's This Week.

Trump took to Twitter at the weekend to defend his fitness for office, insisting he is "like, really smart" and, indeed, a "very stable genius". He pressed the case again today as he prepared to depart Camp David for the White House.

"I've had to put up with the Fake News from the first day I announced that I would be running for President. Now I have to put up with a Fake Book, written by a totally discredited author," he tweeted.

Trump tweeted today that he’s “a very stable genius” after a new book has cast doubt on his ability to lead the nation.
Source: BBC

Trump has repeatedly invoked Ronald Reagan, tweeting today that the former president "had the same problem and handled it well. So will I!"

Reagan died in 2004, at age 93, from pneumonia complicated by the Alzheimer's disease that had progressively clouded his mind. At times when he was president, Reagan seemed forgetful and would lose his train of thought while talking.

Doctors, however, said Alzheimer's was not to blame, noting the disease was diagnosed years after he left office. Reagan announced his diagnosis in a letter to the American people in 1994, more than five years after leaving the White House.

Related

North America

00:39
Stephen Miller was eventually escorted off the State of the Union set after he refused to answer questions.

The moment CNN host terminates live interview with Trump adviser

01:54
Much of today's talk around Michael Wolff's Fire and Fury was about the US President's mental fitness.

Debate continues to rage over book packed with damaging claims about Donald Trump

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1
Beauden Barrett and fiancee Hannah Laity

All Blacks star Beauden Barrett and partner engaged after Fiji holiday proposal

2
The Kiwi director told Kimberlee Downs it was one of the most egoless shoot he’s ever worked on.

Taika Waititi busts Hollywood actress Hilary Swank trying to smuggle fruit out of NZ

3

'A beautiful, straight in your face, slap of reality' - Tributes pour in for writer of heartfelt letter


01:02
4
Keala Settle is of Maori descent, lives in the US and has family in New Zealand.

Maori artist's song This Is Me wins Golden Globe for best Film Original Song

5
The list of popular baby names is out.

Top New Zealand baby names of 2017 revealed

Beauden Barrett and fiancee Hannah Laity

All Blacks star Beauden Barrett and partner engaged after Fiji holiday proposal

The All Blacks first-five popped the question yesterday.

02:05
Iwi and West Auckland community members say the government are moving too slowly.

Iwi wants Auckland's Waitakere Ranges completely closed to public as kauri 'facing extinction' through dieback

Te Kawerau a Maki says government action can't some soon enough.

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

The 1 NEWS at 6pm bulletin, live streamed 7 days a week.

01:02
Keala Settle is of Maori descent, lives in the US and has family in New Zealand.

Maori artist's song This Is Me wins Golden Globe for best Film Original Song

Keala Settle is of Maori descent and lives in the US and has family in New Zealand.


00:30
Messing made comments about E! presenters’ pay – while being interview by an E! presenter.

From black dresses to Oprah Winfrey - All the action from the 2018 Golden Globes

The 75th Golden Globe Awards are set to be an interesting affair.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 