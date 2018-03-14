 

Stephen Hawking remembered: Much loved scientist reflects on Eddie Redmayne's portrayal of him in film The Theory of Everything

The news of British and world-renowned scientist Stephen Hawking's death has been announced today.

The renowned physicist has died at the age of 76 today.
Source: White House

1 NEWS NOW has looked into the archives to pay tribute to Hawking.

In 2015 Hawking applauded the actor who won an Oscar for the portrayal of him in The Theory of Everything, a film about Hawking's life.

Eddie Redmayne, 33, won best actor at the 2015 Academy Awards for his performance.

The British actor portrayed physicist Hawking in the film, which tells the real-life story of the scientist who was diagnosed with motor neuron disease at the age of 21.

Hawking was considered to be one of the greatest minds in physics since Albert Einstein.

Hawking celebrated Redmayne's Oscar win, by posting on Facebook, "Well done Eddie, I'm very proud of you. -SH".

"Congratulations to Eddie Redmayne for winning an ‪#‎Oscar‬ for playing me in The Theory of Everything Movie. Well done Eddie, I'm very proud of you. -SH"

"It's the first Oscar award for Redmayne, who also snapped up a Golden Globe in January."

