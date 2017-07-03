 

Stephen Hawking praised by University of Cambridge vice-chancellor for leaving 'indelible legacy' of popularising science and maths

The vice-chancellor of the University of Cambridge is praising Stephen Hawking as an inspiration to millions.

The renowned scientist has celebrated his 75th birthday, a milestone he hadn't expected to make.
Source: BBC

Professor Stephen Toope said the 76-year-old Hawking, who died at his home in Cambridge, England today will be missed all over the world.

Toope said that Hawking's "exceptional contributions to scientific knowledge and the popularisation of science and mathematics have left an indelible legacy."

Hawking was the best-known theoretical physicist of his time.

His body was attacked by amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, or ALS, when he was 21, but he stunned doctors by living with the usually fatal illness for more than 50 years.

Many considered Hawking the smartest person in the world.
Source: US ABC
