Stephen Hawking praised by University of Cambridge vice-chancellor for leaving 'indelible legacy' of popularising science and maths

The vice-chancellor of the University of Cambridge is praising Stephen Hawking as an inspiration to millions.

Professor Stephen Toope said the 76-year-old Hawking, who died at his home in Cambridge, England today will be missed all over the world.

Toope said that Hawking's "exceptional contributions to scientific knowledge and the popularisation of science and mathematics have left an indelible legacy."

Hawking was the best-known theoretical physicist of his time.