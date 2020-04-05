TODAY |

'Stay at home' - Sweeping arrests as Fiji cracks down on coronavirus curfew

Source:  1 NEWS

Authorities are cracking down to try and stop the spread of the coronavirus in Fiji, which already has 12 cases.

Your playlist will load after this ad

A major storm is heading towards Vanuatu, with fears it could turn into a category five. Source: 1 NEWS

Police have arrested more than 240 people in the last two days for breaching curfew.

"This level of lawlessness is irresponsible, un-Fijian and not just plain stupid," Fijian Prime Minister Frank Bainimarama says.

"Stay at home, otherwise we will bring in the military and police to lock down all of Fiji. It's that simple."

Fiji has a mounting problem with coronavirus spread. 

One of its positive cases came in from overseas and didn't quarantine.

"This individual proceeded to ignore it by hopping from Nadi to Suva to Labasa in the span of a week, potentially spreading Covid-19 by land, air and sea just over a few days," Mr Bainimarama says.

One person who did self-isolate is a 20-year-old who appears to have carried Covid-19 from Auckland on March 22.

Dr Ashley Bloomfield, New Zealand's Director-General of Health, says there are procedures in place for when that happens.

Your playlist will load after this ad

A major storm is heading towards Vanuatu, with fears it could turn into a category five. Source: 1 NEWS

"Whenever there is a situation like this where someone has travelled from one country to another, there is a formal notification made to kick off any contact tracing," he says.

The number of Pasifika cases in New Zealand have nearly tripled in a week, now up to 33.

"I expect that we will see the Māori and Pacific portions start to grow as we see more close contacts confirmed or community transmission," Dr Bloomfield says.

That's one reason Tonga has extended its lockdown today, with police checkpoints in evidence.

"It makes us have lots of eyes everywhere," says acting deputy police commissioner Atunaisa Taumoepeau.

Health authorities are tracking down more than 400 passengers who flew in from New Zealand and Fiji before the borders were closed. 

Tonga has limited safety gear and medical equipment, no capacity to test for Covid-19 and small numbers of medical staff.

The pressure is on to do the almost impossible and stop Covid-19 from spreading.

World
Pacific Islands
Coronavirus Pandemic
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Flight radar shows stark contrast between New Zealand and US travel restrictions amid Covid-19
2
Australian study finds common anti-parasitic drug kills Covid-19 cells within 48 hours
3
Person hospitalised after falling off mountain bike in Wellington
4
Jacinda Ardern fires back at Australia's temporary visa stance
5
Rules won’t get tougher: PM expected to announce lockdown plans this week
MORE FROM
World
MORE

Social services call for halt to fees and debt collection in lockdown

Wellington City Council considering dumping wastewater into Cook Strait

Queen's upcoming coronavirus broadcast to air on TVNZ1
00:35

Auckland school jazz band finds an inventive way to keep performing