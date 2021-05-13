'Stay down!' — Passengers capture emergency QantasLink landing at Brisbane Airport on video

A QantasLink flight has made an emergency landing at Brisbane airport after a problem with a faulty sensor indicated a landing gear problem.

File image: QantasLink De Havilland Canada Dash 8 regional airliner aircraft taking off from Adelaide International Airport. Source: istock.com

The Newcastle to Brisbane flight, carrying more than 60 people, landed safely this morning.



Video from the flight has surfaced online, with passengers being told to brace.



The plane got down safety and no-one was hurt. The plane had to be towed back to the terminal, QantasLink said.



The drama was sparked by a cockpit light that came on, indicating "a potential issue with the landing gear".

"Our engineers have inspected the aircraft and identified that the alert in the cockpit was due to a faulty sensor, and the landing gear was operating normally through the flight," QantasLink chief executive John Gissing said.



"We understand this would have been a very unsettling experience for our passengers and sincerely thank them for their cooperation throughout the flight."

Brisbane airport's operations team was on stand-by for a full emergency.

A sweep of the runway did not find any debris after the plane landed at 9.23am, a spokesman said.

