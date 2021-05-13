TODAY |

'Stay down!' — Passengers capture emergency QantasLink landing at Brisbane Airport on video

Source:  AAP

A QantasLink flight has made an emergency landing at Brisbane airport after a problem with a faulty sensor indicated a landing gear problem.

File image: QantasLink De Havilland Canada Dash 8 regional airliner aircraft taking off from Adelaide International Airport. Source: istock.com

The Newcastle to Brisbane flight, carrying more than 60 people, landed safely this morning.

Video from the flight has surfaced online, with passengers being told to brace.

The plane got down safety and no-one was hurt. The plane had to be towed back to the terminal, QantasLink said.

The drama was sparked by a cockpit light that came on, indicating "a potential issue with the landing gear".

"Our engineers have inspected the aircraft and identified that the alert in the cockpit was due to a faulty sensor, and the landing gear was operating normally through the flight," QantasLink chief executive John Gissing said.

"We understand this would have been a very unsettling experience for our passengers and sincerely thank them for their cooperation throughout the flight."

Brisbane airport's operations team was on stand-by for a full emergency.

A sweep of the runway did not find any debris after the plane landed at 9.23am, a spokesman said.

The runway was operational again by 10am.

World
Travel
Australia
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
01:58
'Named after monsters' — Tauranga suburb clashes over its controversial namesake
2
NZ's immigration system is broken, protestors say as they gather outside Parliament
3
To flash or not to flash? - Is tipping off oncoming traffic about a speed camera an offence?
4
Auckland property company in liquidation after taking millions in wage subsidies
5
Ruapehu District councillor leaves meeting in protest over opening karakia
MORE FROM
World
MORE

US hits out at China and others for repressing religious freedom

Boris Johnson urged to bring forward inquiry into his handling of the pandemic

Samoa's longtime PM claims to be 'appointed by God', lashes out at judiciary amid election stoush

Tesla to stop accepting Bitcoin for car payments over environmental concerns