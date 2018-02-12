 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


Stay away: Official advisory against travelling to Tonga issued as Cyclone Gita approaches

share

Source:

1 NEWS

New Zealand's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade has issued an official advisory warning people not to travel to Tonga as Cyclone Gita barrels towards the island nation today.

TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett with the latest update.
Source: 1 NEWS

The advisory warns the cyclone is expected to hit as a Category 4 storm, bringing destructive winds, heavy rainfall, dangerous storm surge and flooding to Tonga.

New Zealand's High Commission in the Tongan capital of Nuku'alofa will be closed for the next two days as the cyclone rolls in, with staff and other Kiwis on the island urged to evacuate or seek suitable shelter.

Kiwis in Tonga are also being urged to sign up to the Safe Travel register to let family and friends back home know they're safe during the potentially devastating storm.

Tonga Police have ordered a curfew be put in place from 9pm until 7am in the Nuku'alofa CBD to ensure the safety of residents.

1 NEWS Pacific Correspondent Barbara Dreaver is in Nuku'alofa reporting on the preparations being made ahead of the cyclone.

"In downtown Nuku'alofa people are starting to nail down their roofs and many have already started to board up.

"People have sent their staff home now, getting their emergency supplies and making sure their families are safe with Cyclone Gita possibly hitting as a Category-5 later tonight," she says.

1 NEWS reporter shows you how Tongans are readying for category 5 storm.
Source: 1 NEWS

Cyclone Gita is currently a Category 4 but could become a Category 5 when it hits Tonga about 7pm tonight.

Ofa Fa'anunu from the Tonga Meteorological service says Gita will be the strongest cyclone on record to hit the Kingdom.

He is warning the public to go to evacuation centres as soon as possible.

Related

Weather News

Pacific Islands

00:23
1 NEWS reporter shows you how Tongans are readying for category 5 storm.

What Tonga's like right now? 1 NEWS' Barbara Dreaver in the path of the storm as Cyclone Gita nears
01:11
A state of emergency has been declared.

State of emergency declared in Tonga as Kingdom braces for Cyclone Gita

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1
Auckland city night skyline with city center and Auckland Sky Tower, the iconic landmark of Auckland, New Zealand.

'No relief in sight' for unrelenting Auckland humidity with overnight temperatures set to average 19C over coming days

00:13
2
Raw: Satellite data shows Cyclone Gita bearing down on Tonga

Category-5 Cyclone Gita due to smash into Tonga today

3

'Jones' comments belittle, denigrate and dishonour ...the first peoples of this country' - woman explains 'hurt' over 'Maori Gratitude Day' column

01:55
4
Four young people died and a man is in hospital after the crash near Hamilton Airport.

Hamilton 'street racers' hit 150km/h before fish-tailing out-of-control in horror smash that killed four, court told


5
The ceremony will take place at Windsor Castle, and Ms Markle will be baptised and confirmed beforehand.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal wedding details released


Court hears how Kiwi Olympic gold medallist allegedly sexually violated girl while pair swam together

The man is on trial, accused of sexually abusing three girls between 1975 and 1983.

Auckland city night skyline with city center and Auckland Sky Tower, the iconic landmark of Auckland, New Zealand.

'No relief in sight' for unrelenting Auckland humidity with overnight temperatures set to average 19C over coming days

Aucklanders awoke to 100 per cent humidity level this morning, creating conditions no different to a tropical climate.

00:20
One person died in the early morning crash on State Highway 29.

Social cost of deaths, injuries on NZ roads soars to more than $4 billion

Associate Transport Minister Julie Anne Genter says more than 900 people lost their lives on the roads between 2014 and 2016.

The ceremony will take place at Windsor Castle, and Ms Markle will be baptised and confirmed beforehand.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal wedding details released

Late night viewing awaits with the ceremony starting at 11pm NZ time.

Driving in the rain without towels-glasses

'It feels like a sauna' - Aucklanders trudge through tropical 100 per cent humidity this morning

And there's more hot nights and wet days on the way, warns MetService meteorologist.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 