Statue of Liberty climber charged with trespassing

A woman has been charged with misdemeanor trespassing and disorderly conduct for climbing the base of the Statue of Liberty on the Fourth of July.

In this image made from video by PIX11, a person, center, leans against the robes of the Statue of Liberty on Liberty Island, as one of the police officers climbed up on a ladder to stand on a ledge nearby talking the climber into descending in New York, Wednesday, July 4, 2018. (PIX11 via AP)

Police officers climbed the base of the Statue of Liberty to talk to the woman protesting.

Source: Associated Press

Prosecutors said on Thursday that Therese Okoumou will appear before a judge Thursday afternoon.

The National Park Service said that the protest caused an evacuation of than 4,000 visitors off of Liberty Island as a precaution.

A federal official says the 44-year-old woman told police she was protesting the separation of immigrant children from parents who cross the U.S.-Mexico border illegally.

The official wasn't authorized to discuss it and spoke on the condition of anonymity.

A message left at a possible phone number for Okoumou hasn't been returned.

"Measures are already underway internally to understand how the matters may have occurred - even though they occurred some years ago", MPI director general Martyn Dunne said.