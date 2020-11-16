TODAY |

Statue of Greek god dating back to 300BC found during sewage works in Athens

Source:  Associated Press

A bust of the ancient god Hermes, in good condition, was discovered in central Athens during sewage work, authorities said today.

A head of the ancient god Hermes after being found during sewage works in central Athens. Source: Associated Press

The Greek Culture Ministry said that the head, one of many that served as street markers in ancient Athens, was found Friday and it appears to be from around 300 BC — that is, either from the late fourth century BC, or the early third century. It depicts Hermes at “a mature age,” the ministry said, in contrast to his usual depictions as youthful.

The head is in the style of famed Greek sculpture Alcamenes, who flourished in the second half of fifth century BC, the ministry said.

After serving as a street marker, the head, at some point, had been built into the wall of a drainage duct, the ministry said.

World
UK and Europe
Arts and Culture
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Mandatory mask rules: Who, when and where you need to mask up
2
Masks to be mandatory on Auckland public transport and planes from Thursday
3
Ardern 'trying to get to bottom' of report Covid-19 found on NZ meat products exported to China
4
All Blacks sending three players home early after upset loss to Argentina
5
A quarter of early childhood teachers wouldn't send their own kids to centre they work at - survey
MORE FROM
World
MORE

South Australia Covid-19 cluster explodes to 17 cases

00:30

British MP shows quick reflexes as wind wreaks havoc during live TV interview

US hits grim new milestone with 11 million Covid-19 cases
00:46

Feathery fortune: Belgian racing pigeon sold for record price of $3.29 million