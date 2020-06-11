Statue of Confederacy president Jefferson Davis torn down by protestors in US

A statue of Jefferson Davis was torn down along Richmond, Virginia's famed Monument Avenue today.
The statue of the president of the Confederacy was toppled shortly before 11am (11pm local time) and is on the ground in the middle of an intersection, news outlets reported.
Richmond police were on the scene.
In Portsmouth, protestors beheaded and then pulled down four statues that were part of a Confederate monument today, according to media outlets.
The Virginia-Pilot reports that efforts to tear one of the statues down began around 8.20am, but the rope they were using snapped.
The crowd was frustrated by the Portsmouth City Council's decision to put off moving the monument. They switched to throwing bricks from the post that held the plaque they had pulled down as they initially worked to tumble the statue.
The Pilot reports that they then started to dismantle the monument one piece at a time as a marching band played in the streets and other protestors danced.
A flag tied to the monument was lit on fire, and the flames burned briefly at the base of one of the statues.
A statue of Christopher Columbus in Richmond was torn down by protestors, set on fire and then submerged into a lake yesterday. News outlets reported the figure was toppled less than two hours after protestors gathered in the city’s Byrd Park chanting for the statue to be taken down.
The death of George Floyd, who was black, has prompted similar Confederate monument removals around the nation. Some people say the tributes inappropriately glorify people who led a rebellion that sought to uphold slavery. Others say their removal amounts to erasing history.
Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam last week ordered the removal of an iconic statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee, which is four blocks away from where the Davis statue stood. A judge on Tuesday issued an injunction preventing officials from removing the monuments for the next 10 days.