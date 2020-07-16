Statue of Black Lives Matter protester replacing Bristrol slave trader monument removed

A statue of a Black Lives Matter protester was erected in the English city of Bristol today on a plinth formerly occupied by a statue of a slave trader.

Artist Marc Quinn created the life-size resin and steel likeness of protester Jen Reid.

Reid was photographed standing on the plinth after demonstrators pulled down the statue of Edward Colston and dumped it in Bristol’s harbor on June 7.

The statue, titled “A Surge of Power (Jen Reid)” was put up before dawn without approval from city officials.

Many have called for the statue to stay but Bristol Mayor Marvin Rees has cast doubt on whether it would remain.

Colston was a 17th-century trader who made a fortune transporting enslaved Africans across the Atlantic to the Americas on Bristol-based ships. His money funded schools and charities in Bristol, 195 kilometres southwest of London.

The toppling of his statue was part of a worldwide reckoning with racism and slavery sparked by the death of George Floyd at the hands of police in Minneapolis in May.