State of emergency declared in California as wildfires consume the state

Thousands of dazed evacuees struggled to keep their emotions in check while trying to take care of themselves and their pets as a deadly wildfire in Northern California raged into its fourth day.

Anna Noland, 49, was evacuated twice in three days before learning through video footage that the house she last saw under dark and windy skies had burned.

She expected to spend Saturday night at a shelter at Simpson College in Redding while she searches for another place to live.

"I think I'm still in shock," Noland said. "It's just unbelievable knowing you don't have a house to go back to."

Noland is among the 38,000 people evacuated after the Carr Fire roared into the outskirts of Redding in Shasta County, leaving five people dead, including two firefighters, a woman and her two great-grandchildren, ages 4 and 5.

"My babies are dead," Sherry Bledsoe said through tears after she and family members met with Shasta County sheriff's deputies.

A vehicle problem ignited the fire Monday, but it wasn't until Thursday that the fire exploded and raced into communities west of Redding before entering city limits.

On Saturday, it pushed southwest of Redding, the largest city in the region, toward the tiny communities of Ono, Igo and Gas Point, where scorching heat, winds and bone-dry conditions complicated firefighting efforts.

The fire, which grew slightly Saturday to 131 square miles (340 square kilometres), is the largest fire burning in California. Nearly 5,000 structures were threatened and the fire was just 5 per cent contained.