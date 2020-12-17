State of disaster: Cyclone Yasa, with potentially record-breaking strength and 16-metre swells, arrives at Fiji

Fiji has declared a state of natural disaster as Category 5 Cyclone Yasa bears down on the nation.

Officials there say 95 per cent of the population — 850,000 Fijians — are in the direct path of Yasa, with sixteen metre waves predicted.

A nationwide curfew is in place until further notice as many roads have already been hit by flooding.

Police have been helping those around the coastline get to safety – there are 53 evacuation centres set up around the country.

Fijian Prime Minister Frank Bainimarama is warning his people are in for a rough night as the eye of the storm is expected to make landfall on Vanua Levu.

“Every one of us must treat these climate fuelled catastrophes with deadly seriousness – where flooding occurs do not enter the flood waters, keep your children out of harms way,” he said.