 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


State Department officials quit rather than serve under Trump's pick

share

Source:

1 NEWS

An entire level of senior management officials at the US State Department has quit rather than serve under President Trump.

Exxon Mobil chief Rex Tillerson is Trump’s choice for the top diplomat role.
Source: 1 NEWS

The Independent reports four officials stood down yesterday as incoming secretary of state Rex Tillerson took the reins.

The four officials to quit were Patrick Kennedy, Under Secretary of State for Management, Assistant Secretary of State for Administration Joyce Anne Barr, Assistant Secretary of State for Consular Affairs Michele Bond and Ambassador Gentry Smith, director of the Office of Foreign Missions.

A number of other state officials have left since Donald Trump was inaugurated, and while none have explicitly linked their exits to Trump, its understood that many have privately expressed concerns.

Related

00:18
LaBeouf allegedly got into an altercation with another man at the New York city event.

Video: Actor Shia LaBeouf arrested after altercation during anti-Trump protest
03:06
Border security was the defining issue of Trump's campaign and the Mexico wall his most high profile promise.

Mexico president cancels Washington visit over Trump's wall tweet
02:25
It's happening. Donald Trump has signed off on the controversial, 3000km-long wall along the US border with Mexico.

Mexican President 'rejects' Donald Trump's plan to build wall
01:17
The bad lip reading crew have done it again, with this hilarious video of moments between the Trumps and Obamas.

'You suuuck' - geniuses behind bad lip reading go to town on best moments from Donald Trump's inauguration

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:40
1
The forward received a poke in the eye in the fourth quarter on the North Shore, apparently dislodging his eyeball.

Graphic video: Breakers player Akil Mitchell suffers horror eye injury during game with Cairns Taipans

00:40
2
The forward received a poke in the eye in the fourth quarter on the North Shore, apparently dislodging his eyeball.

Video: Breakers star responds after horror eye-pop out of socket - 'Thanks for all the love and prayers tonight. I'm home and seeing fine'


00:54
3
The All Blacks winger and Fatima Savea bust out all the moves to Bruno Mars' hit song That's What I Like.

Watch: Julian Savea 'getting lit with wifey' in romantic Bruno Mars car duet

00:24
4
Officers found the vehicle abandoned and damaged in Meremere in Waikato last night.

Police car stolen during breath test and set alight

08:05
5
The National MP reflects on what she has been through in her battle with breast cancer.

Nikki Kaye: 'Cancer is terrible, however there's real beauty that can come out of staring down death'


00:51
They haven’t played each other since 1998, and Williams says she’s inspired by Lucic-Baroni’s hard road back to the court.

Watch: Gracious Serena Williams heaps praise on Lucic-Baroni's inspirational comeback from abusive childhood

Williams says she's followed Lucic-Baroni's hard road back to the court.

01:43
The owners today navigated across a sizeable slip on SH1 to retrieve their vehicles, trapped since the 7.8 magnitude quake.

Campervans rescued after two months idle on Kaikoura coast

Their owners today navigated across a sizeable slip on State Highway 1 to retrieve their vehicles.

03:06
Border security was the defining issue of Trump's campaign and the Mexico wall his most high profile promise.

Wall backlash erupts in America: Mexican president considering cancelling US trip

Border security was the defining issue of Trump's campaign.

00:40
The veteran tennis player hasn’t been in a grand slam final for eight years.

Dancing with disbelief! Watch Venus Williams scream in elation after securing Aussie Open finals spot

The veteran tennis player hasn’t been in a grand slam final for eight years.

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

The 1 NEWS at 6pm bulletin, live streamed 7 days a week.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ