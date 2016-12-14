State Department officials quit rather than serve under Trump's pick

An entire level of senior management officials at the US State Department has quit rather than serve under President Trump.

The Independent reports four officials stood down yesterday as incoming secretary of state Rex Tillerson took the reins.

The four officials to quit were Patrick Kennedy, Under Secretary of State for Management, Assistant Secretary of State for Administration Joyce Anne Barr, Assistant Secretary of State for Consular Affairs Michele Bond and Ambassador Gentry Smith, director of the Office of Foreign Missions.