Startling vision shows air conditioning unit falling on head of New York firefighter

Startling vision has captured the moment an air conditioning unit fell on the head of a New York firefighter.

A security camera caught the incident earlier this week as fire crews battled a house fire.

The unfortunate firefighter was walking outside when the air conditioner landed directly on his helmet.

He collapsed on the ground and his colleagues immediately rushed to his aid.

The FDNY told the New York Daily News the man suffered serious but not life-threatening injuries.